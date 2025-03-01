SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 54,498 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $229.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.