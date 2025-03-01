Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 479 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International
In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $10,799,923.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,585,260.15. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 837,963 shares of company stock worth $72,883,012. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson Controls International Price Performance
Shares of JCI opened at $85.68 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
