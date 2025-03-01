Sage Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sage Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBR opened at $197.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
