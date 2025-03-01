Sage Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sage Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $197.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.