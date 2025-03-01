Zacks Research Weighs in on STERIS’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of STERIS in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Get STERIS alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:STE opened at $219.23 on Thursday. STERIS has a 52 week low of $197.82 and a 52 week high of $248.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.