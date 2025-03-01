Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $104.03 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

