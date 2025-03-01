GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.67.
GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of GEHC opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
