Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,096,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.4 %

NOG stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

