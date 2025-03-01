Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Wiseway Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.002.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Wiseway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics and freight forwarding services in Australia and internationally. The company offers air cargo services, including door to door, airport to airport, import and export shipments, break bulk, personal effects, dangerous goods, scheduled consolidation, time sensitive shipments, documentation handling and processing, special projects, pick-up, and packing and crating services; and sea cargo services ranging from less-than-container loads to full container loads, special equipment, and oversized cargo.

