Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Wiseway Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.002.
Wiseway Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.81.
Wiseway Group Company Profile
