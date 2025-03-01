Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.04. Teleflex has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $249.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.83.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

