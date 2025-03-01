SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $89.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $10,197,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,744,613.10. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,000 shares of company stock worth $37,492,778 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.