Metarock Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MYE)

Metarock Group Limited (ASX:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Metarock Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.87.
About Metarock Group
