Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Plans $0.08 Interim Dividend

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
Bapcor Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69.
Bapcor Company Profile
