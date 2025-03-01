Lake Street Capital Issues Positive Forecast for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Price

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.66. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.40). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LENSAR Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 45,920 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in LENSAR by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in LENSAR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

