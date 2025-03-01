Lake Street Capital Issues Positive Forecast for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Price

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LENSAR Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.66. LENSAR has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.40). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million.
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
