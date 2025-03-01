Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

