Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $438.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.