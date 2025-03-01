Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 601,212 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,212 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $222,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,652,000 after buying an additional 106,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,656,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,663,000 after buying an additional 257,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

