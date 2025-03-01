Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $35,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.91 and a 1 year high of $237.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.56.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

