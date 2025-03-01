Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 128,346 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128,346 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $29,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,918,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,429,000 after acquiring an additional 289,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

NYSE:ACM opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $105.33. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

