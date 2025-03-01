Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $163,047.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,748.57. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 28,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $2,723,698.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,041,752.81. The trade was a 11.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,255 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

