Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $292.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day moving average is $289.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.