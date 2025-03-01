Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.31 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

