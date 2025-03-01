iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 668,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

