1,377 Shares in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE) Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:QDTE opened at $37.81 on Friday. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64.
The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
