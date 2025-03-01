1,377 Shares in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE) Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:QDTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QDTE opened at $37.81 on Friday. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2984 per share. This is a positive change from Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill NDX 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

