Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $103.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

