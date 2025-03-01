Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,896,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,048.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $982.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $937.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $465.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

