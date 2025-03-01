Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Given New $650.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $825.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.20.

CABO opened at $260.18 on Friday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $250.08 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $28,129,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,993,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,491,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

