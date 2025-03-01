Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CFO Shawn Tabak Sells 108,226 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 108,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $654,767.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,658.65. The trade was a 37.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shawn Tabak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Shawn Tabak sold 21,774 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $130,644.00.
Porch Group Price Performance
NASDAQ PRCH opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.84.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Porch Group
About Porch Group
Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Porch Group
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock – Why They’re Doubling Down
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.