Paul A. Maleh Sells 7,600 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,067,655. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRA International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $193.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.10. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.44. CRA International had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

