TD Capital Management LLC Invests $135,000 in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.