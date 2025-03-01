Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes $460,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 235,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $48.80 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

