Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.13. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

