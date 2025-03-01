TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VUSB stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

