Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,425 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

LEN opened at $119.63 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

