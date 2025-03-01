Motco Buys 97 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 142.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,519,000 after buying an additional 1,984,281 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

