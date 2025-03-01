Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,394 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,394 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

