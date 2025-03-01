Motco Sells 2,540 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Motco lessened its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $17.56 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $262.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.