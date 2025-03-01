Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $847,000 Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AutoNation by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 11.7% during the third quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $182.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.08 and its 200-day moving average is $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.88 and a 1-year high of $198.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

