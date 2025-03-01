Private Trust Co. NA Takes $1.43 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,257,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 465,129 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FLMX opened at $24.81 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.