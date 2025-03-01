Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 505.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,699,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,999,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,525,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,280,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,562,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,899,000 after purchasing an additional 444,755 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

