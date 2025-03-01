Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10,995.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,880 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $33,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.