Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $3.50. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GERN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

