Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $22.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BASE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

BASE stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.81. Couchbase has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,407.86. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,456.77. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Couchbase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Couchbase by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 588,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

