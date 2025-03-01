Nwam LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

Stryker stock opened at $386.55 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

