Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.03 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $6,571,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 312,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.45.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

