CPA Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CPA Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,980,000 after purchasing an additional 111,570 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $397.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

