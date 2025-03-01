Aew Capital Management L P Has $193.14 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,827,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,800 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 9.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Prologis were worth $193,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLD opened at $123.88 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.