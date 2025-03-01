Aew Capital Management L P Cuts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,681,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,060 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 3.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $62,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AMH opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

