Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

PAYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYO

Payoneer Global Trading Down 1.5 %

PAYO stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,519,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794,047 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Payoneer Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,470,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Payoneer Global by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,779,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,305,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.