Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

