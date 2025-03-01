Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $903,213.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,340.40. The trade was a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $770,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,492 shares of company stock worth $2,334,969 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

